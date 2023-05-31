VYGR (Voyager Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

After finishing at $12.05 in the prior trading day, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) closed at $11.72, down -2.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691806 shares were traded. VYGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VYGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Sandrock Alfred sold 7,437 shares for $7.83 per share. The transaction valued at 58,232 led to the insider holds 214,618 shares of the business.

Swartz Robin sold 1,259 shares of VYGR for $9,858 on Apr 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 71,617 shares after completing the transaction at $7.83 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Hesslein Robert W., who serves as the Senior VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 4,410 shares for $7.76 each. As a result, the insider received 34,222 and left with 102,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VYGR now has a Market Capitalization of 429.93M and an Enterprise Value of 334.21M. As of this moment, Voyager’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYGR has reached a high of $14.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 459.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 839.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VYGR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.02M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.12, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$3.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VYGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.91M, up 282.90% from the average estimate.