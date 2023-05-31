Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Weave Communications Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.47, down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $7.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023508 shares were traded. WEAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.44.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WEAV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Hyde Matthew C. sold 5,353 shares for $5.30 per share. The transaction valued at 28,386 led to the insider holds 601,873 shares of the business.

Goodsell Erin sold 2,500 shares of WEAV for $13,267 on May 05. The Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec now owns 745,104 shares after completing the transaction at $5.31 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Taylor Alan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 783 shares for $4.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,614 and bolstered with 370,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEAV now has a Market Capitalization of 350.26M and an Enterprise Value of 310.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEAV has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WEAV traded 353.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 811.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.74M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WEAV as of May 14, 2023 were 427.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 670.11k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $39.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.1M to a low estimate of $39.5M. As of the current estimate, Weave Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.93M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.72M, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.12M, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189.16M and the low estimate is $178.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.