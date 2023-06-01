17 analysts offer recommendations for monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) stock

The price of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) closed at $180.20 in the last session, up 7.78% from day before closing price of $167.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4112868 shares were traded. MNDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $181.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $168.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNDY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNDY now has a Market Capitalization of 7.15B and an Enterprise Value of 6.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -84.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $171.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNDY traded on average about 849.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.58M. Insiders hold about 22.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of May 14, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 2.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.51% and a Short% of Float of 14.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $169.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.71M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, monday.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $123.72M, an estimated increase of 36.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.36M, an increase of 31.00% less than the figure of $36.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $181.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $173.38M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $704.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $519.03M, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $900.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $935.1M and the low estimate is $859.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.