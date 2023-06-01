3M Company (MMM) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) closed at $93.31 down -2.86% from its previous closing price of $96.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6181443 shares were traded. MMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 3M Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Ashish Khandpur K sold 9,432 shares for $99.27 per share. The transaction valued at 936,306 led to the insider holds 20,943 shares of the business.

Hammes Eric D. sold 6,487 shares of MMM for $683,243 on Apr 28. The EVP & Chief Count Gov Svc Off now owns 10,430 shares after completing the transaction at $105.33 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Rhodes Kevin H, who serves as the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,703 shares for $126.40 each. As a result, the insider received 720,842 and left with 2,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMM now has a Market Capitalization of 56.46B and an Enterprise Value of 69.34B. As of this moment, 3M’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMM has reached a high of $152.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MMM has traded an average of 3.40M shares per day and 3.61M over the past ten days. A total of 552.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 543.75M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MMM as of May 14, 2023 were 11.9M with a Short Ratio of 11.90M, compared to 13.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MMM is 6.00, from 5.97 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61. The current Payout Ratio is 61.80% for MMM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $2.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.51, with high estimates of $2.7 and low estimates of $2.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.9 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.63. EPS for the following year is $9.58, with 15 analysts recommending between $10 and $8.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.91B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.1B to a low estimate of $7.81B. As of the current estimate, 3M Company’s year-ago sales were $8.7B, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.24B, a decrease of -5.30% over than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.95B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.23B, down -7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.65B and the low estimate is $32.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.