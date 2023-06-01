Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) closed at $12.04 in the last session, up 2.29% from day before closing price of $11.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736612 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACCD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when SINGH RAJEEV sold 1,512 shares for $11.38 per share. The transaction valued at 17,205 led to the insider holds 569,238 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Robert N sold 712 shares of ACCD for $8,102 on May 26. The President now owns 157,465 shares after completing the transaction at $11.38 per share. On May 26, another insider, Barnes Stephen H., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 613 shares for $11.38 each. As a result, the insider received 6,975 and left with 134,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCD now has a Market Capitalization of 988.90M and an Enterprise Value of 985.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACCD traded on average about 642.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 617.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of May 14, 2023 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 3.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$4.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$1.54, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$1.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $90.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $91M to a low estimate of $89.97M. As of the current estimate, Accolade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.53M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.19M, an increase of 13.70% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.73M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $410.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $409.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.14M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $491.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.3M and the low estimate is $471.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.