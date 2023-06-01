Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Stocks Hit Low of $8.05 Before Closing at $8.35

In the latest session, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) closed at $8.35 up 1.95% from its previous closing price of $8.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884640 shares were traded. ACRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Manion Douglas J. bought 6,300 shares for $7.86 per share. The transaction valued at 49,532 led to the insider holds 12,800 shares of the business.

Manion Douglas J. bought 6,500 shares of ACRS for $50,278 on Mar 09. The Pres and CEO now owns 6,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.74 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Walker Neal, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,240 shares for $12.63 each. As a result, the insider received 382,070 and left with 1,273,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACRS now has a Market Capitalization of 585.93M and an Enterprise Value of 415.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRS has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACRS has traded an average of 999.12K shares per day and 499.06k over the past ten days. A total of 66.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRS as of May 14, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 4.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.86, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.54 and -$2.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.88M to a low estimate of $890k. As of the current estimate, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99M, an increase of 24.40% over than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $890k.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.75M, down -71.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.71M and the low estimate is $3.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.