Aegon N.V. (AEG) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $4.33

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) closed the day trading at $4.33 down -4.84% from the previous closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3205149 shares were traded. AEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEG now has a Market Capitalization of 9.04B and an Enterprise Value of 12.77B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEG has reached a high of $5.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4214, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7100.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEG traded about 2.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEG traded about 1.83M shares per day. A total of 2.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.86B. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AEG as of May 14, 2023 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 1.37M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

AEG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.34, up from 0.23 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.40.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.07B and the low estimate is $27.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.