AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.37, down -2.93% from its previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611011 shares were traded. UAVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3809 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3650.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UAVS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. sold 75,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 56,250 led to the insider holds 408,750 shares of the business.

Mooney Barrett sold 35,000 shares of UAVS for $26,250 on Aug 15. The Chairman and CEO now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Mooney Barrett, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider received 21,450 and left with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAVS now has a Market Capitalization of 35.20M and an Enterprise Value of 37.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has reached a high of $0.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4008, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4595.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UAVS traded 570.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 414.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.60M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UAVS as of May 14, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.