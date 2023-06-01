Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs ARLP

After finishing at $17.62 in the prior trading day, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) closed at $17.10, down -2.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547416 shares were traded. ARLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.05.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARLP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CRAFT JOSEPH W III bought 48,741 shares for $18.25 per share. The transaction valued at 889,523 led to the insider holds 18,631,398 shares of the business.

CRAFT JOSEPH W III bought 100,000 shares of ARLP for $1,860,000 on Mar 16. The PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE now owns 18,582,657 shares after completing the transaction at $18.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARLP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 2.83B. As of this moment, Alliance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLP has reached a high of $27.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 480.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 433.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.87M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLP as of May 14, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 3.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARLP’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.30, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.38%. The current Payout Ratio is 35.18% for ARLP, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.6 and $5.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.54. EPS for the following year is $5.56, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.83 and $5.16.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $670.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $701.3M to a low estimate of $644.57M. As of the current estimate, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $616.5M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $702.3M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $707.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $688.98M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.