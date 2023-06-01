Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $4.04 During Trading Session

After finishing at $4.00 in the prior trading day, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) closed at $4.04, up 1.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2158245 shares were traded. ALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Eisenstadt Richard I bought 10,000 shares for $4.31 per share. The transaction valued at 43,140 led to the insider holds 22,010 shares of the business.

Harris Matthew Scott bought 10,000 shares of ALT for $42,200 on Mar 23. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 33,311 shares after completing the transaction at $4.22 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Drutz David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $4.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,430 and bolstered with 29,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALT now has a Market Capitalization of 221.26M and an Enterprise Value of 37.51M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -474.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6958, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.0788.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of May 14, 2023 were 8.85M with a Short Ratio of 8.85M, compared to 9.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.96% and a Short% of Float of 20.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.26, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$3.51.