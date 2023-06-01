Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed at $4.75 in the last session, down -0.21% from day before closing price of $4.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2003055 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Felton Gregg J bought 22,500 shares for $4.49 per share. The transaction valued at 101,131 led to the insider holds 11,882,103 shares of the business.

Felton Gregg J bought 25,000 shares of AMPS for $110,302 on May 22. The CO-FOUNDER CO-CEO CO-PRESIDENT now owns 11,859,603 shares after completing the transaction at $4.41 per share. On May 19, another insider, Felton Gregg J, who serves as the CO-FOUNDER CO-CEO CO-PRESIDENT of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 221,735 and bolstered with 11,834,603 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 788.17M and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8686, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6599.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMPS traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.65M. Insiders hold about 49.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of May 14, 2023 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 4.66M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $44.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.61M to a low estimate of $42.1M. As of the current estimate, Altus Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.76M, an estimated increase of 79.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.55M, an increase of 75.90% less than the figure of $79.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.16M, up 70.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283M and the low estimate is $244.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.