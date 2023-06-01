AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Stock Price Peaks at $11.80 During Trading

The closing price of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) was $11.31 for the day, down -3.99% from the previous closing price of $11.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929579 shares were traded. AMCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMCX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Gallagher James sold 20,000 shares for $23.15 per share. The transaction valued at 463,000 led to the insider holds 28,867 shares of the business.

Dolan Leinauer Corby sold 927 shares of AMCX for $17,446 on Dec 05. The Trustee of 13(d) Group Member now owns 857 shares after completing the transaction at $18.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMCX now has a Market Capitalization of 609.06M and an Enterprise Value of 2.80B. As of this moment, AMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 111.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCX has reached a high of $39.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.53.

Shares Statistics:

AMCX traded an average of 417.40K shares per day over the past three months and 530.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.32 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $2.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.04 and $6.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.88. EPS for the following year is $6.76, with 9 analysts recommending between $8.4 and $4.79.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $733.8M to a low estimate of $670.96M. As of the current estimate, AMC Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $738.02M, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $687.14M, a decrease of -12.70% less than the figure of -$4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $707.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $650.98M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.1B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.