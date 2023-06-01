Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $75.93

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) closed the day trading at $75.93 up 0.77% from the previous closing price of $75.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621988 shares were traded. AMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMED, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when North Michael Paul sold 5,908 shares for $86.43 per share. The transaction valued at 510,628 led to the insider holds 4,164 shares of the business.

Bohnert Denise M. sold 557 shares of AMED for $64,055 on Jun 23. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 11,850 shares after completing the transaction at $115.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMED now has a Market Capitalization of 2.62B and an Enterprise Value of 3.06B. As of this moment, Amedisys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMED has reached a high of $131.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMED traded about 559.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMED traded about 539.88k shares per day. A total of 32.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.14% stake in the company. Shares short for AMED as of May 14, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.01M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.00% and a Short% of Float of 9.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.26. EPS for the following year is $4.71, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $3.97.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $569.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $588M to a low estimate of $555.38M. As of the current estimate, Amedisys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $566.26M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $563.31M, a decrease of -2.70% less than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $568.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $554.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.