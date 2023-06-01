Analyst EPS estimates for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) stock

After finishing at $0.34 in the prior trading day, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) closed at $0.34, down -1.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0035 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1542872 shares were traded. HYMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3437 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3350.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HYMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Jennings Rebecca bought 11,940 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 5,009 led to the insider holds 11,940 shares of the business.

GARRETT DIANE R sold 12,700 shares of HYMC for $5,039 on May 03. The President and CEO now owns 2,193,076 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Mudrick Capital Management, L., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 600,000 shares for $0.53 each. As a result, the insider received 317,640 and left with 13,646,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYMC has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4060, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5660.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HYMC as of May 14, 2023 were 12.62M with a Short Ratio of 12.62M, compared to 12.64M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.30% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.