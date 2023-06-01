Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

In the latest session, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed at $22.71 down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $22.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 967665 shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Barry Richard bought 77,276 shares for $25.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,990,630 led to the insider holds 275,000 shares of the business.

Barry Richard bought 11,565 shares of SAVA for $302,193 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 197,724 shares after completing the transaction at $26.13 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Barry Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,159 shares for $23.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 860,223 and bolstered with 186,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 974.43M and an Enterprise Value of 773.56M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $51.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAVA has traded an average of 714.81K shares per day and 690.59k over the past ten days. A total of 41.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.45M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of May 14, 2023 were 10.16M with a Short Ratio of 10.16M, compared to 11.05M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.34% and a Short% of Float of 25.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$2.27.