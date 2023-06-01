Analysts provide stock recommendations for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) closed the day trading at $28.18 down -3.95% from the previous closing price of $29.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1701357 shares were traded. BFH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BFH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 15,000 shares for $29.50 per share. The transaction valued at 442,479 led to the insider holds 4,956,281 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 5,850 shares of BFH for $173,966 on May 19. The 10% Owner now owns 4,942,624 shares after completing the transaction at $29.74 per share. On May 18, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,144 shares for $29.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 93,469 and bolstered with 4,937,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B. As of this moment, Bread’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFH has reached a high of $55.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BFH traded about 773.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BFH traded about 619.7k shares per day. A total of 50.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.63M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.87% stake in the company. Shares short for BFH as of May 14, 2023 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 4.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.45% and a Short% of Float of 9.59%.

Dividends & Splits

BFH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.01.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $3.29 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.96 and $9.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.76. EPS for the following year is $10.03, with 14 analysts recommending between $12.85 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $976.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $948M. As of the current estimate, Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $893M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $970.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 12.20% from the average estimate.