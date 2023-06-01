Analysts provide stock recommendations for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) closed the day trading at $38.95 down -2.48% from the previous closing price of $39.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 795151 shares were traded. EPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when O’Toole Eric F sold 4,000 shares for $43.95 per share. The transaction valued at 175,817 led to the insider holds 13,688 shares of the business.

HILL JOHN N sold 1,250 shares of EPC for $52,023 on Nov 29. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 74,986 shares after completing the transaction at $41.61 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, HILL JOHN N, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 0 shares for $37.79 each. As a result, the insider received 16 and left with 64,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.26B and an Enterprise Value of 3.54B. As of this moment, Edgewell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPC has reached a high of $46.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPC traded about 408.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPC traded about 459.37k shares per day. A total of 51.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.66M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EPC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 2.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Dividends & Splits

EPC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The current Payout Ratio is 32.80% for EPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1349:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $644.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $649.39M to a low estimate of $640.59M. As of the current estimate, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s year-ago sales were $623.8M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $543.96M, an increase of 1.30% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $547M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $537M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.