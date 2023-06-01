Analyzing Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s stock clocked out at $31.03, down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $31.40. On the day, 1850413 shares were traded. ANF stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when BURMAN TERRY LEE sold 17,528 shares for $28.39 per share. The transaction valued at 497,620 led to the insider holds 35,686 shares of the business.

Scott Kristin A. sold 52,431 shares of ANF for $1,461,252 on Jan 26. The President-Global Brands now owns 101,248 shares after completing the transaction at $27.87 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, BURMAN TERRY LEE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,663 shares for $22.57 each. As a result, the insider received 962,733 and left with 53,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.21B. As of this moment, Abercrombie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has reached a high of $31.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANF traded 1.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.14M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.92% stake in the company. Shares short for ANF as of May 14, 2023 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.16M, compared to 5.38M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.31% and a Short% of Float of 17.73%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ANF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $837.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $849M to a low estimate of $821.3M. As of the current estimate, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s year-ago sales were $805.09M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.7B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.