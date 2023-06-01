Analyzing Adeia Inc. (ADEA)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Adeia Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.81, up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $9.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2328943 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADEA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADEA now has a Market Capitalization of 925.74M and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. As of this moment, Adeia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADEA has reached a high of $11.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADEA traded 538.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 698.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.49M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADEA as of May 14, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 2.25M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, ADEA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $89.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.3M to a low estimate of $84.17M. As of the current estimate, Adeia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $107.81M, an estimated decrease of -17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.45M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of -$17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $404.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $438.93M, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440M and the low estimate is $400.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.