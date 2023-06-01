Analyzing Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)’s quick and current ratios

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) closed the day trading at $11.16 down -2.02% from the previous closing price of $11.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186101 shares were traded. FULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.99.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FULT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Myers Curtis J bought 15,000 shares for $9.81 per share. The transaction valued at 147,156 led to the insider holds 157,044 shares of the business.

MCCOLLOM MARK R bought 10,000 shares of FULT for $97,400 on May 11. The Sr. EVP & CFO now owns 71,503 shares after completing the transaction at $9.74 per share. On May 03, another insider, Campbell David M, who serves as the Sr Executive Vice President of the company, sold 10,514 shares for $11.19 each. As a result, the insider received 117,636 and left with 22,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FULT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.11B. As of this moment, Fulton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULT has reached a high of $18.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FULT traded about 1.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FULT traded about 1.24M shares per day. A total of 166.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FULT as of May 14, 2023 were 7.14M with a Short Ratio of 7.14M, compared to 6.06M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Dividends & Splits

FULT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.53. The current Payout Ratio is 35.40% for FULT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Ault Alliance, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.16, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $226.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Technology for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Financial Services. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.