Analyzing Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.67, down -1.27% from its previous closing price of $4.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4774416 shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HPP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Suazo Arthur X. bought 10,000 shares for $5.86 per share. The transaction valued at 58,600 led to the insider holds 87,102 shares of the business.

Gordon Drew bought 25,000 shares of HPP for $149,000 on Mar 27. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 116,958 shares after completing the transaction at $5.96 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Diramerian Harout Krikor, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,975 shares for $6.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,923 and bolstered with 50,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPP now has a Market Capitalization of 728.44M and an Enterprise Value of 5.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $20.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4316, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.5104.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HPP traded 4.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.00M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.89% stake in the company. Shares short for HPP as of May 14, 2023 were 19.2M with a Short Ratio of 19.20M, compared to 15.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.63% and a Short% of Float of 21.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HPP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 21.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.75.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $247.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $272.68M to a low estimate of $228.05M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $251.43M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.49M, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $955M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $921.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.