Analyzing Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)’s quick and current ratios

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) closed the day trading at $3.51 down -3.04% from the previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2941342 shares were traded. NAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAT now has a Market Capitalization of 772.55M and an Enterprise Value of 1.02B. As of this moment, Nordic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAT has reached a high of $4.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3639.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAT traded about 3.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAT traded about 3.42M shares per day. A total of 208.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.06M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NAT as of May 14, 2023 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 7.09M, compared to 6.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Dividends & Splits

NAT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.38, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.53. The current Payout Ratio is 150.20% for NAT, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 09, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1008:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $67.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73M to a low estimate of $60.54M. As of the current estimate, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s year-ago sales were $34.75M, an estimated increase of 95.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.91M, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $95.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.44M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $306.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $293.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.82M, up 73.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $309.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352M and the low estimate is $281.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.