Analyzing SM Energy Company (SM)’s quick and current ratios

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) closed the day trading at $26.29 down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $26.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1472292 shares were traded. SM stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.84.

For a better understanding of SM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares for $25.63 per share. The transaction valued at 25,630 led to the insider holds 406,063 shares of the business.

Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of SM for $29,150 on Mar 09. The President & CEO now owns 405,063 shares after completing the transaction at $29.15 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Vogel Herbert S, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $29.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,480 and bolstered with 404,063 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.38B and an Enterprise Value of 4.51B. As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.97.

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.45.

Over the past 3-months, SM traded about 1.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SM traded about 1.6M shares per day. A total of 121.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.43M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SM as of May 14, 2023 were 6.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.40M, compared to 4.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.31% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

SM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.45 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79. The current Payout Ratio is 3.00% for SM, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

