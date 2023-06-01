Analyzing The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC)’s quick and current ratios

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ: FLIC) closed the day trading at $10.21 down -4.93% from the previous closing price of $10.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833630 shares were traded. FLIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLIC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Cooper John Abbott Root bought 15,000 shares for $10.37 per share. The transaction valued at 155,550 led to the insider holds 216,647 shares of the business.

Cooper John Abbott Root bought 15,000 shares of FLIC for $150,150 on May 12. The Director now owns 201,647 shares after completing the transaction at $10.01 per share. On May 08, another insider, Cooper John Abbott Root, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $10.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 154,950 and bolstered with 186,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLIC now has a Market Capitalization of 222.20M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLIC has reached a high of $20.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLIC traded about 138.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLIC traded about 190.88k shares per day. A total of 22.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FLIC as of May 14, 2023 were 225.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 174.8k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Dividends & Splits

FLIC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.83 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.79. The current Payout Ratio is 45.10% for FLIC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2016 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $25.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.61M to a low estimate of $24.62M. As of the current estimate, The First of Long Island Corporation’s year-ago sales were $32.72M, an estimated decrease of -23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.22M, a decrease of -26.20% less than the figure of -$23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.13M, down -22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.04M and the low estimate is $103.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.