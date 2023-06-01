Analyzing Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)’s quick and current ratios

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) closed the day trading at $30.82 down -4.96% from the previous closing price of $32.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2165889 shares were traded. URBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of URBN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Marein-Efron Melanie sold 16,036 shares for $31.24 per share. The transaction valued at 500,917 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Hayne Azeez sold 16,116 shares of URBN for $423,045 on Apr 13. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $26.25 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Conforti Frank, who serves as the Co-President & COO of the company, sold 42,000 shares for $27.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,145,760 and left with 2,361 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URBN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.79B and an Enterprise Value of 3.49B. As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has reached a high of $32.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, URBN traded about 1.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, URBN traded about 3.51M shares per day. A total of 92.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.33M. Insiders hold about 37.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URBN as of May 14, 2023 were 9.31M with a Short Ratio of 9.31M, compared to 9.72M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.05% and a Short% of Float of 17.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.46B and the low estimate is $5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.