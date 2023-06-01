Analyzing Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)’s quick and current ratios

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) closed the day trading at $26.01 down -2.58% from the previous closing price of $26.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592993 shares were traded. WAFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.65.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WAFD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when GRANT DAVID K bought 5,000 shares for $13.72 per share. The transaction valued at 68,600 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

GRANT DAVID K bought 10,000 shares of WAFD for $249,350 on May 11. The Director now owns 57,629 shares after completing the transaction at $24.93 per share. On May 11, another insider, GRANT DAVID K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $13.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,296 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAFD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.89B. As of this moment, Washington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAFD has reached a high of $39.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WAFD traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WAFD traded about 561.86k shares per day. A total of 65.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.31M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAFD as of May 14, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 4.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Dividends & Splits

WAFD’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.98 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.76. The current Payout Ratio is 23.70% for WAFD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $170.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.8M to a low estimate of $168.72M. As of the current estimate, Washington Federal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.75M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.79M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $697M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $691.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $594.59M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $809.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $880.15M and the low estimate is $689M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.