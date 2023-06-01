Analyzing Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)’s quick and current ratios

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) closed the day trading at $9.02 up 2.62% from the previous closing price of $8.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3707135 shares were traded. ZETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZETA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 5,837 shares for $11.04 per share. The transaction valued at 64,440 led to the insider holds 15,246,891 shares of the business.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 7,911 shares of ZETA for $87,021 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 15,252,728 shares after completing the transaction at $11.00 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 29,283 shares for $11.02 each. As a result, the insider received 322,699 and left with 15,260,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZETA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.73B and an Enterprise Value of 1.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $11.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZETA traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZETA traded about 1.46M shares per day. A total of 150.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.11M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of May 14, 2023 were 9.11M with a Short Ratio of 9.11M, compared to 9.43M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $161.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.41M to a low estimate of $159.6M. As of the current estimate, Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $137.3M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $176.22M, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.93M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $701.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $698.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $700.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $590.96M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $822.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $854.87M and the low estimate is $796.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.