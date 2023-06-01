Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Records 1.00% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) was $6.07 for the day, up 1.00% from the previous closing price of $6.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1728464 shares were traded. HOUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 44,275 led to the insider holds 39,321 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares of HOUS for $21,760 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 141,768 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOUS now has a Market Capitalization of 568.41M and an Enterprise Value of 3.97B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOUS has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.26.

Shares Statistics:

HOUS traded an average of 1.82M shares per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.06% stake in the company. Shares short for HOUS as of May 14, 2023 were 7.83M with a Short Ratio of 7.83M, compared to 10.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.09% and a Short% of Float of 11.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated decrease of -22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, a decrease of -12.40% over than the figure of -$22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.91B, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $6.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.