Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Astronics Corporation’s stock clocked out at $15.90, down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $16.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523362 shares were traded. ATRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when JOHNSON WARREN C bought 5,700 shares for $8.65 per share. The transaction valued at 49,305 led to the insider holds 28,384 shares of the business.

Hedges Nancy L bought 2,400 shares of ATRO for $21,375 on Sep 09. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 11,317 shares after completing the transaction at $8.91 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, FRISBY JEFFRY D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,784 shares for $8.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,664 and bolstered with 31,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATRO now has a Market Capitalization of 506.51M and an Enterprise Value of 671.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -95.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATRO has reached a high of $17.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATRO traded 160.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 157.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.26M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATRO as of May 14, 2023 were 298.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 449.52k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $167.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $167.5M to a low estimate of $166.66M. As of the current estimate, Astronics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $129.13M, an estimated increase of 29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.77M, an increase of 28.40% less than the figure of $29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.75M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $670M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $662.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $666.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.89M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $744.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750M and the low estimate is $739.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.