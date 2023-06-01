Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $3.11

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) closed the day trading at $3.11 down -3.12% from the previous closing price of $3.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 904859 shares were traded. AUTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9750.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AUTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUTL now has a Market Capitalization of 325.38M and an Enterprise Value of -32.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 90.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUTL has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3451.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AUTL traded about 640.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AUTL traded about 1.22M shares per day. A total of 173.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.45M. Insiders hold about 8.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AUTL as of May 14, 2023 were 739.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 1.29M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.8M and the low estimate is $2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 856.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.