Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Records 0.58 million Shares Traded, Reaches $5.0000 High

After finishing at $4.98 in the prior trading day, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) closed at $4.80, down -3.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575097 shares were traded. BW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 22,179 shares for $5.48 per share. The transaction valued at 121,559 led to the insider holds 393,967 shares of the business.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 8,911 shares of BW for $48,839 on May 15. The 10% Owner now owns 36,075 shares after completing the transaction at $5.48 per share. On May 15, another insider, Salamone Louis Jr, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $5.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,940 and bolstered with 511,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BW has reached a high of $8.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7882, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1319.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 415.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 395.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.30M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BW as of May 14, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 6.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $241.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $256M to a low estimate of $219M. As of the current estimate, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $221M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $257.36M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $960.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.8M, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $976.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.