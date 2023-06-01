Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) closed at $17.37 in the last session, down -4.56% from day before closing price of $18.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603479 shares were traded. BSAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.34.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BSAC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSAC now has a Market Capitalization of 8.35B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSAC has reached a high of $20.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BSAC traded on average about 690.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 361.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 471.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.99M. Shares short for BSAC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 1.94M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BSAC is 1.27, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.23. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BSAC, which recently paid a dividend on May 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2012 when the company split stock in a 260:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.89 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $669.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $782.72M to a low estimate of $594.36M. As of the current estimate, Banco Santander-Chile’s year-ago sales were $793.93M, an estimated decrease of -15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $754.44M, an increase of 24.00% over than the figure of -$15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $824.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $691.13M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.