Bank OZK (OZK) Shares Decline by -3.89% to Close at $34.58

As of close of business last night, Bank OZK’s stock clocked out at $34.58, down -3.89% from its previous closing price of $35.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1380138 shares were traded. OZK stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OZK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OZK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.94B. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OZK has reached a high of $49.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OZK traded 2.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OZK as of May 14, 2023 were 16.12M with a Short Ratio of 16.12M, compared to 13.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.01% and a Short% of Float of 15.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, OZK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.10. The current Payout Ratio is 26.30% for OZK, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 23, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $5.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.65. EPS for the following year is $5.47, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $4.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $376.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $393.4M to a low estimate of $360.42M. As of the current estimate, Bank OZK’s year-ago sales were $292.11M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $376.21M, an increase of 23.40% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $410.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $353.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OZK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.