Barclays PLC (BCS) Decline -3.09% in Day Trading, Closes at $7.52

The price of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) closed at $7.52 in the last session, down -3.09% from day before closing price of $7.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9618344 shares were traded. BCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BCS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCS now has a Market Capitalization of 31.41B. As of this moment, Barclays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has reached a high of $9.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BCS traded on average about 9.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.85B. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCS as of May 14, 2023 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.41M, compared to 8.12M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BCS is 0.56, which was 0.07 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.10% for BCS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 74:73 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.