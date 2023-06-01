Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.10 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.11 in the prior trading day, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) closed at $0.10, down -8.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0088 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2974483 shares were traded. BSFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0930.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Herian Nubar bought 1,672 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 736 led to the insider holds 40,005 shares of the business.

Herian Nubar bought 1,493 shares of BSFC for $12,359 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,333 shares after completing the transaction at $8.28 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Guzy Jeffrey J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 970 and bolstered with 33,409 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSFC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.73M and an Enterprise Value of 10.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.92.

Over the past 52 weeks, BSFC has reached a high of $1.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1262, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5236.

The stock has traded on average 3.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.04M. Insiders hold about 58.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BSFC as of May 14, 2023 were 707.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 823.36k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.77M, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.3M and the low estimate is $33.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 202.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.