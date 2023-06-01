Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $56.52

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) closed the day trading at $56.52 up 0.20% from the previous closing price of $56.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577491 shares were traded. BPMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BPMC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Albers Jeffrey W. sold 9,793 shares for $45.67 per share. The transaction valued at 447,273 led to the insider holds 173,450 shares of the business.

Haviland Kate sold 6,640 shares of BPMC for $303,354 on Mar 06. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 125,641 shares after completing the transaction at $45.69 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, McCain Tracey L, who serves as the EVP AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 3,322 shares for $45.68 each. As a result, the insider received 151,743 and left with 52,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BPMC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPMC has reached a high of $79.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BPMC traded about 571.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BPMC traded about 654.09k shares per day. A total of 60.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.45M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for BPMC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 4.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.31 and a low estimate of -$2.87, while EPS last year was -$2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.5, with high estimates of -$2.23 and low estimates of -$2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.8 and -$10.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.68. EPS for the following year is -$7.79, with 18 analysts recommending between -$5.06 and -$9.25.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $44.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.31M to a low estimate of $39.23M. As of the current estimate, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $36.55M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.67M, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.87M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $232M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $191.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.04M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $468.6M and the low estimate is $225.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.