Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) closed at $3.90 in the last session, up 0.52% from day before closing price of $3.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2672937 shares were traded. BDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BDN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDN now has a Market Capitalization of 714.39M and an Enterprise Value of 2.77B. As of this moment, Brandywine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDN has reached a high of $11.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0122.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BDN traded on average about 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 171.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.69M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BDN as of May 14, 2023 were 13.52M with a Short Ratio of 13.52M, compared to 13.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.86% and a Short% of Float of 12.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BDN is 0.76, which was 0.76 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.83. The current Payout Ratio is 309.70% for BDN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $127.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.43M to a low estimate of $124M. As of the current estimate, Brandywine Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $124.04M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.88M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.19M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $503.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $519.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $506.1M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $537.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $549.12M and the low estimate is $520M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.