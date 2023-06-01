British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s stock clocked out at $31.71, down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $32.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6140002 shares were traded. BTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.64.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTI now has a Market Capitalization of 82.61B and an Enterprise Value of 133.54B. As of this moment, British’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTI has reached a high of $45.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTI traded 4.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12B. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BTI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 2.9M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.18, BTI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.73. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.94. The current Payout Ratio is 59.80% for BTI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 13, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.