Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.85

As of close of business last night, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.85, down -11.01% from its previous closing price of $5.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1920331 shares were traded. BFRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7101.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BFRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFRG now has a Market Capitalization of 28.79M and an Enterprise Value of 30.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3036.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.03k whereas that against EBITDA is -9.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFRG has reached a high of $9.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5247.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BFRG traded 2.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 776.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.71M. Insiders hold about 71.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BFRG as of May 14, 2023 were 220.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 328.52k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.90%.