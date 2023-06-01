C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Stock Closes down -3.09% on Wednesday Trading

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) closed the day trading at $94.54 down -3.09% from the previous closing price of $97.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2772615 shares were traded. CHRW stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHRW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Short Michael John sold 16,155 shares for $104.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,689,091 led to the insider holds 75,937 shares of the business.

Freeman Angela K. sold 2,000 shares of CHRW for $208,857 on May 04. The CHRO and ESG Officer now owns 92,373 shares after completing the transaction at $104.43 per share. On May 01, another insider, Pinkerton Mac S, who serves as the Pres. of North America Trans. of the company, sold 7,624 shares for $101.57 each. As a result, the insider received 774,350 and left with 87,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHRW now has a Market Capitalization of 10.78B and an Enterprise Value of 12.78B. As of this moment, C.H.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRW has reached a high of $121.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHRW traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHRW traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 118.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRW as of May 14, 2023 were 14.16M with a Short Ratio of 14.16M, compared to 14.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.16% and a Short% of Float of 16.53%.

Dividends & Splits

CHRW’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.44, up from 2.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 36.80% for CHRW, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

