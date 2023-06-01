Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Stocks Reach New Highs at $30.63 During Trading Session

After finishing at $30.97 in the prior trading day, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) closed at $30.63, down -1.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1494644 shares were traded. CPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 552.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 10,000 shares for $30.25 per share. The transaction valued at 302,450 led to the insider holds 602,824 shares of the business.

WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 10,000 shares of CPE for $302,400 on May 11. The Director now owns 592,824 shares after completing the transaction at $30.24 per share. On May 10, another insider, WEBSTER STEVEN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $30.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 613,280 and bolstered with 582,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 4.14B. As of this moment, Callon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPE has reached a high of $64.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.38M. Insiders hold about 1.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CPE as of May 14, 2023 were 10.45M with a Short Ratio of 10.45M, compared to 9.52M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.88% and a Short% of Float of 22.67%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CPE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 09, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 25, 1998. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 09, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.3 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.96 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.87 and $7.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.35. EPS for the following year is $9.25, with 12 analysts recommending between $14.2 and $6.88.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $577.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $679.34M to a low estimate of $494M. As of the current estimate, Callon Petroleum Company’s year-ago sales were $913.62M, an estimated decrease of -36.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $598.19M, a decrease of -28.40% over than the figure of -$36.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $738.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $507M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, down -28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.