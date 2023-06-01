Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Stock Closes down -2.04% on Wednesday Trading

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) closed the day trading at $26.95 down -2.04% from the previous closing price of $27.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053023 shares were traded. CWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CWH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when LEMONIS MARCUS sold 94,903 shares for $27.69 per share. The transaction valued at 2,627,883 led to the insider holds 505,268 shares of the business.

LEMONIS MARCUS sold 272,097 shares of CWH for $7,497,669 on Nov 22. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 600,171 shares after completing the transaction at $27.56 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Bell Karin L, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 454 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 13,620 and left with 105,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWH now has a Market Capitalization of 979.31M and an Enterprise Value of 4.63B. As of this moment, Camping’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWH has reached a high of $33.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CWH traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CWH traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 44.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.56M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CWH as of May 14, 2023 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 7.74M, compared to 7.9M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.41% and a Short% of Float of 21.35%.

Dividends & Splits

CWH’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.50, up from 2.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.98B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Camping World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.17B, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, a decrease of -0.70% over than the figure of -$8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.97B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.2B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.