Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $5.98 During Trading Session

After finishing at $6.12 in the prior trading day, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) closed at $5.98, down -2.29%. On the day, 1181055 shares were traded. CFFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CFFN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when THOMPSON JEFFREY R bought 10,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 58,353 shares of the business.

Jackson Rick C bought 1,800 shares of CFFN for $10,368 on May 19. The Executive Vice President now owns 148,438 shares after completing the transaction at $5.76 per share. On May 11, another insider, Johnson Jeffrey M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,500 and bolstered with 74,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFFN now has a Market Capitalization of 868.60M. As of this moment, Capitol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFFN has reached a high of $9.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 910.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 133.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CFFN as of May 14, 2023 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 6.55M, compared to 6.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CFFN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.34, compared to 0.34 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.05. The current Payout Ratio is 64.60% for CFFN, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $39.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.08M to a low estimate of $37.85M. As of the current estimate, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.98M, an estimated decrease of -20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.36M, a decrease of -31.60% less than the figure of -$20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.97M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $220.05M, down -22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.93M and the low estimate is $149.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.