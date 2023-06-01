CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Records 3.37 million Shares Traded, Reaches $11.02 High

After finishing at $10.88 in the prior trading day, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) closed at $10.94, up 0.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3374453 shares were traded. CCCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Herb Brian sold 2,541 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 27,967 led to the insider holds 289,579 shares of the business.

Herb Brian sold 59,240 shares of CCCS for $637,979 on May 30. The insider now owns 292,120 shares after completing the transaction at $10.77 per share. On May 26, another insider, Schloss Eileen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 46,766 shares for $10.32 each. As a result, the insider received 482,803 and left with 99,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.40B and an Enterprise Value of 5.92B. As of this moment, CCC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 243.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCS has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 612.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 602.09M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCS as of May 14, 2023 were 5.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.11M, compared to 4.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $208.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $209M to a low estimate of $208.2M. As of the current estimate, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $192.79M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.78M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $216M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $213.76M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $850M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $847M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $848.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $782.45M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $918.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $928M and the low estimate is $902.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.