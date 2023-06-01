Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at $75.25, down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $75.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1688948 shares were traded. CHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.53.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares for $85.65 per share. The transaction valued at 171,300 led to the insider holds 25,318 shares of the business.

DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 3,000 shares of CHK for $246,126 on Jun 24. The President and CEO now owns 35,891 shares after completing the transaction at $82.04 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Wichterich Michael, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $81.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 244,500 and bolstered with 23,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHK now has a Market Capitalization of 10.74B and an Enterprise Value of 13.79B. As of this moment, Chesapeake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHK has reached a high of $104.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHK traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CHK as of May 14, 2023 were 8.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 8.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 9.11, CHK has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $4.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.74. EPS for the following year is $6.6, with 20 analysts recommending between $9.15 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $859M. As of the current estimate, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.52B, an estimated decrease of -62.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B, a decrease of -35.40% over than the figure of -$62.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $847M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.74B, down -44.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $4.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.