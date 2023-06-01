Clarivate Plc (CLVT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) closed at $7.80 in the last session, up 1.30% from day before closing price of $7.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10172281 shares were traded. CLVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLVT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Samson James Gordon sold 100,000 shares for $10.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,048,110 led to the insider holds 737,898 shares of the business.

Snyder Andrew Miles bought 51,063 shares of CLVT for $591,310 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 259,396 shares after completing the transaction at $11.58 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Snyder Andrew Miles, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 208,333 shares for $11.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,418,746 and bolstered with 208,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLVT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.41B and an Enterprise Value of 11.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVT has reached a high of $15.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLVT traded on average about 5.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 674.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 555.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVT as of May 14, 2023 were 79.78k with a Short Ratio of 31.15M, compared to 27.13M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $674.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $687.7M to a low estimate of $663.9M. As of the current estimate, Clarivate Plc’s year-ago sales were $686.6M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $656.88M, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $667.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $641.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.66B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.