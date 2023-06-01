Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) closed at $10.43 in the last session, down -1.42% from day before closing price of $10.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1108465 shares were traded. CMTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Richman Steven Leonard bought 1,000 shares for $14.73 per share. The transaction valued at 14,730 led to the insider holds 13,500 shares of the business.

WALTER W EDWARD bought 20,215 shares of CMTG for $374,808 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 32,715 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, WALTER W EDWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,760 shares for $18.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,398 and bolstered with 6,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMTG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51B. As of this moment, Claros’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMTG has reached a high of $21.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMTG traded on average about 291.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 490.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CMTG as of May 14, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMTG is 1.48, which was 1.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.27M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.12M, an estimated increase of 47.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.88M, an increase of 17.20% less than the figure of $47.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $286M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $287.2M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $303.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317.28M and the low estimate is $290M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.