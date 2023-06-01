Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)’s EPS estimates by Clear Secure, Inc. analysts

As of close of business last night, Clear Secure Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.71, up 0.24% from its previous closing price of $24.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2858869 shares were traded. YOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.41.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YOU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Moshkani Seyed Kasra sold 1,000 shares for $27.29 per share. The transaction valued at 27,290 led to the insider holds 21,894 shares of the business.

Moshkani Kasra sold 1,000 shares of YOU for $26,030 on Mar 30. The EVP, Operations now owns 22,894 shares after completing the transaction at $26.03 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Patterson Richard N. Jr., who serves as the CISO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $27.13 each. As a result, the insider received 135,650 and left with 6,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YOU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B and an Enterprise Value of 1.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $34.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YOU traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.56% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of May 14, 2023 were 16.22M with a Short Ratio of 16.22M, compared to 15.23M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.79% and a Short% of Float of 28.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Clear Secure, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.45, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $2.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Defensive and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Defensive. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.