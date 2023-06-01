Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) closed at $87.70 down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $88.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995681 shares were traded. CNXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Concentrix Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when POLK DENNIS sold 10,000 shares for $136.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,363,052 led to the insider holds 15,507 shares of the business.

Twomey Cormac J sold 3,631 shares of CNXC for $544,650 on Feb 02. The EVP, Global Ops & Delivery now owns 25,277 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, POLK DENNIS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $140.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,409,666 and left with 15,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNXC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.83B and an Enterprise Value of 6.87B. As of this moment, Concentrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXC has reached a high of $163.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNXC has traded an average of 337.54K shares per day and 397.5k over the past ten days. A total of 51.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.39M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNXC is 1.10, from 1.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.6 and a low estimate of $2.54, while EPS last year was $2.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.9, with high estimates of $2.98 and low estimates of $2.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.09 and $10.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.01. EPS for the following year is $12.14, with 3 analysts recommending between $12.21 and $12.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.55B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Concentrix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.72B and the low estimate is $6.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.