Consensus estimate for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)’s next quarter EPS at $28.70

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) closed the day trading at $26.19 down -0.72% from the previous closing price of $26.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1080107 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FVRR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FVRR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FVRR has reached a high of $47.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FVRR traded about 668.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FVRR traded about 697.27k shares per day. A total of 37.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.38M. Insiders hold about 12.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FVRR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.01M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.66% and a Short% of Float of 10.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Fiverr International Ltd. analysts.

